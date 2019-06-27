Police continue to investigate Lawrenceville death

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate a death out of Lawrenceville, Illinois.
Officials remain tight-lipped about the case, but this is what we know so far.
The body of 21-year-old Paige Aten was found inside of her apartment on Tuesday.
The Lawrence County coroner told us the autopsy was completed on Wednesday afternoon.
Those results will come from the Illinois State Police, pending toxicology testing..
That could take up to four weeks.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
