Police continue the search for state trooper's stolen handguns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information for you as divers hit the water once again to find a stolen handgun.

It's a story we first told you about earlier in the week.

A man was walking around the subdivision breaking into vehicles...one of those vehicles was an Indiana State Police truck.

It was all caught on camera.

The day after the break-ins in the subdivision, the Parke County Sheriff's Office was also dealing with a rash of break-ins in the Rosedale area.

Deputies spoke with Logan Blubaugh.

They said he admitted to stealing a .45 handgun with an Indiana State Police insignia on the grip.

That gun came from the state trooper's vehicle in the Rio Grande subdivision.

He's been charged with theft, obstruction of justice, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

But now the question remains...where is the stolen gun?

Indiana State Police told us tips led them to search a private body of water for the gun.

However, due to a heavy current...police say diving has been difficult.

We can tell you at this hour, the gun has not been located.

Blubaugh remains in the Vigo County Jail with his bond set at $15,000 with 10 percent.

He is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.