Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police continue to search for a suspect in a stabbing in West Terre Haute.
Anthony McGill faces several charges, including battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Authorities have arrested Joseph Lanning, Jr. in connection. He faces charges of criminal recklessness and criminal trespass.
Police say both men were involved in a stabbing that happened around 10:00 Thursday night in West Terre Haute.
One person went to the hospital with minor stab wounds.
