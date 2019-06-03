Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police continue to search for a suspect in a stabbing in West Terre Haute.

Anthony McGill faces several charges, including battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Authorities have arrested Joseph Lanning, Jr. in connection. He faces charges of criminal recklessness and criminal trespass.

Police say both men were involved in a stabbing that happened around 10:00 Thursday night in West Terre Haute.

One person went to the hospital with minor stab wounds.