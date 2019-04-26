Police confirm voyeurism investigation involving Parnell Tanning Salon in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a developing story in Sullivan.
We received several emails and calls about a situation involving pictures being taken of customers at the Parnell Tanning Salon.
We reached out to the Sullivan Police Department, who is handling the investigation, last week...and then again on Thursday.
On Friday, police confirmed to News 10 there is an active voyeurism investigation involving the Parnell Tanning Salon.
They aren't releasing any other details about the investigation, however.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
