Police conducting patrols, looking for violations in light of school bus safety

This week is School Bus Safety Week.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As school buses carry our children back and forth to school, police say they need your help in making sure they get there safely.

Statistics point to school buses as one of the safest forms of transportation in the country, but Indiana State Police say that doesn't stop people from being negligent around them.

In Indiana, officials say 2500 stop arm violations are committed on average. 

That's why police are out and about doing special patrols and looking for violations.

"If the roadway is not divided by a concrete barrier or a grassy median, everyone must stop at that time for the school bus," said Master Trooper Matt Ames, Indiana State Police, "Another thing that we're looking at as well is that people need to be patient when you're around a school bus."

This week is School Bus Safety Week. It's a national push to educate people about how to safely drive and ride in, or around, school buses. 

