Police chase lands one man behind bars

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion county man is facing several charges after police said he led them on a chase with speeds near 100 miles per hour.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened Thursday evening.

Police said Jesse Jackson was speeding in the area of Broadway Street and State Road 71 in Saint Bernice.

Police said they tried to pull him over, but Jackson took off.

The chase went on for several miles before a back tire blew out on Jackson's car.

Still, he continued to speed away.

Jackson eventually crashed into a wooded area.

Police said Jackson was drunk with a blood alcohol level of .14 percent.

He also had drugs in his system.

He's been booked in to the Vermillion County Jail.