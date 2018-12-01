Clear
Police chase ends with crash

Officers were attempting to pull over a driver for speeding

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 6:30 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase ended with a dramatic crash early Saturday.

The crash happened south of 1st and Poplar Streets on Terre Haute's west side.

It all started a little after 2:00 Saturday morning.

That's when the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department confirms it attempted to pull over a driver for speeding.

The driver refused to stop, leading police on a chase.

Indiana state police picked up the chase in Vigo County.

It ended with the driver crashing into a tree.

The car continued onto the Vectren property and into a fence.

Amazingly, the driver jumped out and ran away.

He has not been found.

