Police chase ends with crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase ended with a dramatic crash early Saturday.
The crash happened south of 1st and Poplar Streets on Terre Haute's west side.
It all started a little after 2:00 Saturday morning.
That's when the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department confirms it attempted to pull over a driver for speeding.
The driver refused to stop, leading police on a chase.
Indiana state police picked up the chase in Vigo County.
It ended with the driver crashing into a tree.
The car continued onto the Vectren property and into a fence.
Amazingly, the driver jumped out and ran away.
He has not been found.
