VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A police chase was underway Saturday morning in Terre Haute.

Police say just after 3 a.m. an officer reported two vehicles racing at high speeds on N. Fruitridge Ave.

The officer continued to chase one of them.

The driver ultimately abandoned the car, and police say they have yet to make an arrest.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes availible.