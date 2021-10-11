Police chase ATV in northern Terre Haute - here's what we've been able to find out so far

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news after reports of a chase in northern Terre Haute.

We started hearing reports of a police chase involving an ATV late Monday morning through scanner traffic.

The chase went on for well over an hour on Terre Haute and Vigo County's northside.

Details about what led to the chase remain unclear at this time.

According to dispatchers, the ATV came to a stop near Orleans Avenue. That's close to Hawthorne and Lafayette.

We've not been able to confirm if anyone is in custody.

We've received calls into our newsroom from people that told us they witnessed the ATV and police driving through yards.

We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information, but they haven't responded so far.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.