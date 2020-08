TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man at the center of a search after police say he escaped from the Clay County Jail has been captured.

Officers have been searching for Timothy Biddy since Sunday night.

Indiana State Police says he was arrested on Tuesday evening near 25th and Beech Streets in Terre Haute.

Police say Biddy led them on a small pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Biddy was initially being held on charges of burglary and multiple counts of theft of a firearm.