Police asking for help with identifying two people

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Police Department needs your help to name two people.
The department released a picture showing the two.
Police say they are using stolen credit card numbers.
They're believed to be from credit card skimming devices.
The suspects drove away in a black Ford Fusion.
Police say it looks to be a 2013 or newer model year.
If you can help, the Brazil Police Department can be reached at (812) 446-2211 extension 218.
You can also call Clay County Dispatch at (812) 446-2535 extension 5.
You can also email any tips to police@brazil.in.gov.
