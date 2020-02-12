Clear
Police asking for help with identifying two people

Accused of using stolen credit card numbers from credit card skimming devices

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 6:24 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Police Department needs your help to name two people.

The department released a picture showing the two.

Police say they are using stolen credit card numbers.

They're believed to be from credit card skimming devices.

The suspects drove away in a black Ford Fusion.

Police say it looks to be a 2013 or newer model year.

If you can help, the Brazil Police Department can be reached at (812) 446-2211 extension 218.

You can also call Clay County Dispatch at (812) 446-2535 extension 5.

You can also email any tips to police@brazil.in.gov.

