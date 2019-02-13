Clear

Police ask for help in finding the suspect in Delphi cold case

Two years ago Abigail Williams and Libby German were found dead in Delphi, Indiana. Thousands of tips have come in, but a suspect has not yet been found. Police held a press conference Wednesday to address the community on the two year anniversary.

DELPHI, Ind. (WTHI)- The Delphi, Indiana community is still searching for answers after the deaths of two young girls.

It has been two years since Libby German and Abby Williams went missing.

The suspect has not been found, and police are still looking for your help to bring him to justice.

Here's a look at the latest sketch released by police.

The suspect is described as a white man with a goatee.

Police said they've already had over 38,000 tips, and they're hoping those tips don't stop coming in.

Superintendent Doug Carter used this two year anniversary to make a plea.

"Somebody knows who this murderer is. Somebody knows. So I really believe, I really believe that its not going to be another April Tinsley case. I can't imagine what her family endured for nearly 30 years, and I don't believe its going to be that way here in Delphi, Indiana," said Carter.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward to help solve this case.

If you do have any information you can call the tip line at 844-459-5786.

