Police say they have identified the suspect in a credit card theft investigation. See the original story below.
---
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help finding a suspect they say used a stolen credit card.
The Terre Haute Police Department says the woman in the photo is accused of using the stolen credit card at McDonald's on 3rd and Poplar.
If you know who she is, or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Related Content
- Police identify woman accused of using stolen credit card
- Police search for women accused of using stolen credit cards
- Crime Stoppers: The stolen credit card information
- Police search for man accused of using a stolen credit card
- Vermillion County woman arrested for fraudulent credit card charges
- Vermillion County woman accused of charging $17K on grandma's credit card appears in court
- UPDATE: Suspected credit card thief caught
- Greene County Sheriff's Dept. investigating credit card fraud
- Crime Stoppers: The case of the credit card thief
- Crime Stoppers: Two suspects wanted in credit card theft
Scroll for more content...