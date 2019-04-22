Police identify woman accused of using stolen credit card

Police say they have identified the suspect in a credit card theft investigation. See the original story below.

---

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help finding a suspect they say used a stolen credit card.

The Terre Haute Police Department says the woman in the photo is accused of using the stolen credit card at McDonald's on 3rd and Poplar.

If you know who she is, or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.