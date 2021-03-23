Police ask for help identifying truck they believe is involved in Vermillion County hit and run death

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vermillion County need your help finding the person they believe is involved in a hit-and-run death.

The death happened back on February 23 on US Highway 36.

Police say 51-year-old Edward Silotto, of Montezuma, was killed while walking eastbound on the road.

Police believe the person that hit Silotto was driving the truck in the pictures attached with this story.

The truck is described as dark-colored, possibly blue. It is a Ford extended cab with one-ton dual rear wheels and a red snowplow that says "The Boss" on the front.

It had possible construction materials in the back.

If you have information on the driver, you can make an anonymous tip here.