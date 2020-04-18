Police ask for help finding missing Clinton teen

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clinton Police Department is asking for your help.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Markus Swanson.

They said he was last seen on April 7th at his home in Clinton.

Swanson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black boots with tan bottoms and a hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on his location, you're asked to contact police.

That number is 765-832-3232.