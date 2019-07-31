Police ask for help again in identifying woman years after body discovered

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey, Illinois Police Department is renewing the call for help in identifying a woman found dead along Interstate 70 in October of 2013.

The department posted pictures of the mockup of the woman's face on social media. The deceased woman is described as being in her 20s or 30s with dark hair. The woman stood approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighed approximately 140 pounds, and had no tattoos.

The woman's body was decomposed when Illinois Department of Transportation personnel found her along the W/B entrance ramp to I-70 (Mile Marker 129) off of Illinois Route 49.

"After almost six years the identity of the young woman has still not been determined. We would like your help in finding her family so she can be identified and taken home," wrote the Casey Police Department.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the woman to contact the Illinois State Police Zone 7 in Effingham at 217-342-7853.