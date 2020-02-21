Police say distracted driving caused two-semi crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say distracted driving led to a crash involving two semi-trucks on Friday morning.

It happened on Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.

One truck was following another. Police say the driver of the second truck leaned over to pour a drink. When he looked up, he realized he couldn't avoid crashing into the first truck.

The driver of the first truck went to the hospital with minor injuries.