Police arrested Parke County man accused in several break-ins

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officers arrested a person in connection to the string of Parke County break-ins.

Deputies in Parke County pulled over a car late Monday night. They say Dusty Beaty was in the car.

The sheriff's office says Beaty admitted to stealing items from vehicles in Montezuma.

Police had been investigating several car and outbuilding break-ins.

They say Beaty had used a stolen debit card at a gas station.