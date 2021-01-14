Police arrest two after Clay County chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Two men are in jail after leading police on a chase that ended in the Cottage Hill Cemetery in Clay County regarding a stolen vehicle.

Police say Area Wide Protective Owns the truck that was stolen. A supervisor used the truck's GPS to help police locate it.

The men drove over tombstones in the cemetery, then fled on foot.

Police arrested Trey Blaine and Robert Nagy, both of Terre Haute.

The incident forced nearby schools to go on lockdown.

Police are now looking into how the vehicle was stolen.