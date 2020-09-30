Police arrest man wanted for Olney murder in Florida

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police have located a man wanted in connection to an Olney, Illinois murder.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Rick Meador was arrested in DeFuniak, Florida.

On September 6, police found 19-year-old Kyle Johnson murdered in Olney.

Meador was charged with first-degree murder.

Officials said when they found Meador, he had a 16-year-old girl from Olney with him, who was listed as missing and endangered.

Earlier this month, police arrested 33-year-old Tara Haws, of Olney, also charging her with first-degree murder.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.