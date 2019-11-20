Police arrest man believed to be responsible for 30 local business burglaries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for approximately 30 recent business burglaries in Terre Haute, including the recent incident at Chava's Mexican Grill.

Wednesday morning, police announced detectives arrested Deshawn Johnson, 22, Tuesday afternoon.

"This was a long, in depth investigation and a collaborative effort between THPD Detectives, Patrol, and Crime Scene Technicians," said the Terre Haute Police Department in Wednesday's news release.

News 10 obtained the Affidavit of Probable Cause for Arrest Warrant for Johnson, which was filed on Tuesday. It states on October 25, police responded to an alarm at La Isla Mexican Restaurant on Fort Harrison Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found the glass broke out of the front door. According to the court documents, the owner also arrived and reported both cash drawers were removed and several items had been messed with, but nothing was missing. Detectives collected evidence and reviewed the security camera footage.

Police said the suspect's fingerprints received a match for Deshawn Johnson in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS.) Police also believed a BMV photograph for Johnson matched the man in the security footage.

Court records show Johnson is currently facing a count of burglary in connection to the La Isla Mexican Restaurant.

News 10 expects to learn more information from the Terre Haute Police Department and will have updates at 5:00pm & 6:00pm on WTHI-TV.