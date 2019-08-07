Police arrest man after short foot chase on Terre Haute's northside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wednesday morning traffic stop turned into a foot chase on Terre Haute's northside.

It happened just after midnight when police tried to pull over a Jeep near Lafayette and Carl Avenue.

Police say after speaking to everyone inside the vehicle, the rear passenger, later identified as Curtis Freeland was not able to provide an ID and was acting nervous.

Freeland allegedly fled the vehicle on foot.

After a brief chase, he was caught and arrested.

During a search, police reportedly found meth and a hypodermic syringe in his backpack.

He was wanted out of Shelby County for auto theft and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.