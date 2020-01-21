Police make arrest in Terre Haute Speedway robbery investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrested in connection to a Terre Haute gas station robbery.

On Tuesday, Terre Haute Police said they arrested Tasha Burchett for the robbery at the Speedway gas station on Wabash Avenue near 21st Street.

Police said she robbed the store clerk of several items and money.

According to online jail logs - Burchett is facing a charge of robbery.