Police arrest a woman for hitting a K-9 and leading them on a chase.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Terre Haute Police say a woman is in the Vigo County Jail after hitting an officer K-9 and leading them on a chase.

Police say it happened around 1 am on Sunday. They say, Catrina R. Misner, 33, of Robinson Ill. was driving fast on 1st street. A THPD sergeant saw her speed past a stop sign.

The chase picked up as Misner kept driving nearly hitting someone riding a motorcycle. More officers chased after her.

Police tell us, stop sticks were used near Highway 63 and New Goshen Rd., but Misner drove into a wooded area near Hutchinson Rd.

Cornered by police, Misner put the car in reverse and hit a K-9. That's when three officers fired several shots at the vehicle.

They say Misner wasn't hit by any bullets and was checked by an ambulance. The K-9 nor officers were seriously injured in the chase either.

Misner has been preliminarily charged with: Battery Committed with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness, Interfere/Strike a Law Enforcement Animal, Resisting Law Enforcement, Driving While Suspended, Reckless Driving, and Public Intoxication.