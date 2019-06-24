Police arrest Terre Haut man for intimidation after alleged gun threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill someone with a gun.

Police arrested Robert Sanchez.

They say they were called to a home in the 2300 block of 3rd Avenue around 2:00 Monday afternoon.

They later learned Sanchez was arguing with someone in the area.

That person told police Sanchez presented a handgun, and then he heard gunshots.

When police searched Sanchez's home, they said they found a CO-2 BB gun.

He was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.