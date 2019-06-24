Police arrest Terre Haut man for intimidation after alleged gun threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill someone with a gun.
Police arrested Robert Sanchez.
They say they were called to a home in the 2300 block of 3rd Avenue around 2:00 Monday afternoon.
They later learned Sanchez was arguing with someone in the area.
That person told police Sanchez presented a handgun, and then he heard gunshots.
When police searched Sanchez's home, they said they found a CO-2 BB gun.
He was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
