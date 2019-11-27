Police arrest Daviess County man for sex crimes against a minor

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana have arrested a 19-year-old man for sex crimes involving a minor.
On Tuesday, the Washington Police Department arrested Jonathan Carroll.
Police say Carroll was arrested for rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.
