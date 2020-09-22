Police arrest 76-year-old man in Richland County for allegedly crashing into an Illinois State Police car

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A 76-year-old man is facing charges in Richland County after the Illinois State Police says he drove into a police car.

It happened on Tuesday morning.

A state police trooper pulled over a semi on Illinois Route 130, near West Street in Parkersburg.

Police said the semi driver pulled over along the roadway, and the trooper pulled into an empty private lot.

A short time later, the owner of the private lot, 76-year-old Verlin Cokley, allegedly drove his SUV into the front of the trooper's patrol car, with him inside.

Neither the trooper nor Cokley was hurt.

Cokley was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Driving, and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property.

He was taken to the Richland County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.