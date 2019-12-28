Police arrest 2, still searching for 1 after Friday night shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are still looking for a person they say is connected to a Friday night shooting in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute police chief tells News 10 a man was shot multiple times.
Chief Shawn Keen says the shooting happened before 9 Friday night in the 1300 block of 8th Street. The male victim was taken to the hospital but there is no word yet on his condition.
Police arrested 2 people. Briella Ellis is facing a domestic battery charge. Police say she is the victim's girlfriend. Her father, Royss Ellis, is facing charges for attempted murder and battery.
Chief keen says police are looking for a third person. He is not releasing any more information at this time.
