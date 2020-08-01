Police searching for Hymera shooting suspect

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind.(WTHI) - Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in Hymera, Indiana Friday night.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says police got a shots fired call shortly after 10pm. The shooting happened on East Depot street. Police say a man was shot multiple times and the suspect ran away.

The sheriff asked Indiana State Police for help with the investigation. According to state police, Dustin Turley shot Trenton Keller multiple times. Both men are from Jasonville, Indiana.

Police say Keller was taken to a Terre Haute hospital before being flown to Indianapolis.

Police are still looking for Turley. He is wanted for attempted murder.