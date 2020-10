Update: Police have found Putnamville inmate. He was taken into custody just after 8 pm Friday.

PUTNAMVILLE , Ind (WTHI) Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Putnamville correctional facility.

Christopher Davis is a low-level offender.

He's 34-years-old and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Davis is serving time for burglary.

He was last seen today around 1:00 pm Friday afternoon wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit.

Call 911 if you see him and do not approach him.