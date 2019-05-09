Clear

Police are investigating an overnight crash

There was an overnight crash on Springhill Drive around 1 am Thursday.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:51 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating an overnight crash.

it happened just after 1:00 Thursday morning on Springhill Drive just west of 1st Street on Terre Haute's south side.

The car crashed into a utility pole.

The driver was not hurt.

