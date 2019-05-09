TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating an overnight crash.
it happened just after 1:00 Thursday morning on Springhill Drive just west of 1st Street on Terre Haute's south side.
The car crashed into a utility pole.
The driver was not hurt.
