Police and Fire Pension bill heads to Indiana House

Indianapolis, Ind. (WTHI) - Good news for first responders in Indiana! That's as Senate Bill 85 was unanimously voted through the Senate.
The bill would raise police and firefighters' monthly retirement benefit by two percent. This bill also gives surviving spouses more money.
News 10 spoke with Sullivan Fire Chief Rob Robertson about the bill. He says first responders deserve this measure being passed into law.
Robertson explains, "It's a stressful job for one, for us and our families and it puts a toll on us you know, doing the work that we do here."
The bill is authored by Terre Haute Republican Senator Jon Ford.
The next stop for Senate Bill 85 is the Indiana House of Representatives.
If you’d like to follow SB 85’s progress, click here!
