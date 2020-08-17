Police agree to leave roads around federal prison open after First Amendment lawsuit involving execution protesters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police has agreed to not block federal execution protesters.

This comes after the ACLU sued ISP on behalf of 'Death Penalty Action.'

The lawsuit stated that the agency was violating the First Amendment rights of those wanting to protest.

During executions last month, police blocked roads in the area of the federal prison in Terre Haute.

The Death Penalty Action group stood along U.S. 41.

Two executions are scheduled for next week.