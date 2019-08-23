Clear
Police activity at cemetery in southern Indiana tied to cold case

Indiana State Police have renewed efforts on a cold case investigation from the 1980s.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have returned to a decades-old case in southern Indiana.

News 10 received a tip Friday morning about a police presence at Oak Grove Cemetery in Washington. The person said there was crime scene tape in the area. A witness told News 10 she saw crews digging up some ground in the cemetery. When News 10 arrived, the hole had been filled in and leveled back out with dirt. 

Indiana State Police said investigators were on scene. They were working on a cold case from the 1980s. Police haven't released specific information about which cold case they are investigating. They also have not released information about what they hoped to find in the cemetery.

This is a developing story, information will be updated as details are released. 

