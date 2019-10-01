Clear

Police: Vincennes man had meth in his system during double fatal Knox County crash

A Vincennes man is facing charges after officials say he killed two people in a Knox County crash.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Indiana State Police arrested 27-year-old Joshua Roark.

This is in connection to a June 12 crash on State Road 159 near Brocksmith Road.

The crash killed 71-year-old John Buck and his wife, 71-year-old Rita Buck.

Police say Roark crossed the center line and crashed head-on into their vehicle.

Police say Roark was under the influence of meth at the time of the crash.

He faces two counts of causing death while driving under the influence of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

He turned himself into the Knox County Jail, and later posted bond and was released.

