Police: Victim in fatal weekend train incident was female, Clinton resident

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information after a person was hit and killed by a train on Sunday morning.

Police in Clinton are not releasing many details at this time but did say the person killed was a female Clinton resident.

CSX Statement

"At 6:42 am yesterday, September 8th, a CSX train struck a pedestrian on the railroad tracks in Clinton, IN. The pedestrian was fatally injured. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Vermillion County Police Department who are investigating the incident. There were no reported injuries to the crew. At 11:32 am the rail operations resumed. CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous. Any further inquiries should be directed to the local police department."

Clinton's police chief said they plan to release her identity on Tuesday morning, after notifying the family.

It happened early Sunday morning on tracks in the area around Main and Vine Streets.

In a statement, CSX says she was a pedestrian, and not in any kind of vehicle when she was hit around 6:42 a.m.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.