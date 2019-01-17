Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police: Trucker in deadly Indiana school bus crash was removing jacket

Indiana State Police say the driver of a truck that rear-ended a school bus in December, killing one student, was removing a jacket and a sweatshirt just before the collision.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ARGOS, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say the driver of a truck that rear-ended a school bus in December, killing one student, was removing a jacket and a sweatshirt just before the collision.

A crash report released Wednesday says the truck driver was traveling behind the bus Dec. 5 when he “pulled the clothing over his head and briefly took his eyes off the roadway.”

The report says that when the driver looked up he was unable to avoid rear-ending the bus, killing 13-year-old Owen Abbott of Winimac along U.S. 31 about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of South Bend.

Marshall County’s prosecutor announced Thursday that a grand jury will decide if the driver will be charged.

The bus was carrying students from the Eastern Pulaski school district to see a Christmas musical.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
A Rainy Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parke County Sugar Babies

Image

Kevin talks fog and weekend snow

Image

Washington Business 50 update

Image

Clay County set to receive big grant money

Image

Forecasting snow and the challenges involved

Image

Shoveling snow could be bad for your health

Image

Police make arrest in connection to Mexican restaurant armed robbery

Image

Former West Terre Haute sues the city

Image

Tips to stay safe this winter - Bethesda Gardens

Image

What should you expect during a dermatology appointment - Biltmore Dermatology

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets