Police: Truck driver didn’t slow in time; 3 dead in Illinois I-70 crash

Authorities say a tractor-trailer driver failed to slow down in time and crashed into stopped traffic in an Illinois construction zone, killing three people from Missouri.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 8:05 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer driver failed to slow down in time and crashed into stopped traffic in an Illinois construction zone, killing three people from Missouri.

The four-vehicle crash happened Saturday along eastbound Interstate 70 near Effingham, about 195 miles (314 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Illinois State Police say the truck driven by 59-year-old Asllan Pino of the Detroit suburb of Chesterfield Township struck the back of an SUV driven by 59-year-old Virginia Abrams of Wildwood, Missouri. Police say the crash killed Abrams and two of her passengers, 63-year-old Matthew Murphy and 61-year-old Marleen Murphy, also of Wildwood.

Three others were hurt. Police on Sunday announced preliminary charges against Pino of failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

