Police: Three caught stealing catalytic converters in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say three people were busted swiping catalytic converters in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said an off-duty Monroe County deputy reported seeing suspicious activity near East State Road 54 near Ridgeport.

Police from Greene County were called and determined three people were suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

Those three were identified as Keeni Dickens and Joshua Houle, both from West Baden Springs, and Johnny Warnock III from Terre Haute.

Police said they found several stolen converters in the back of a UHaul truck the three were accused of using.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says if you had a catalytic converter stolen on Wednesday, you should reach out to their office.