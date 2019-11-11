Clear
Police: Terre Haute teen busted going 102 mph in a 60, passenger also arrested

A Terre Haute teen is facing charges after police said they pulled her over for going over double the speed limit.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute teen is facing charges after police said they pulled her over for going over double the speed limit.

Police say the teen was going 102 mph in a 60 mph.

The incident reportedly happened Sunday evening in Vermillion County.

Police say a vehicle was busted driving 94 mph near the Vermillion County Jail. While trying to catch that vehicle - another deputy clocked the vehicle at 102.

That officer was able to pull them over.

Police say the driver was a 17-year-old female from Terre Haute.

Her name is not being released because of her age.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found around 100 grams of pot.

A passenger, 19-year-old Zion Gaither, also of Terre Haute was arrested.

He was arrested for possession of marijuana. The driver was released to her parents with a promise to appear.

She faces charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and received a citation for speeding.

