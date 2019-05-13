PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Deputies in Parke County arrested a man Friday evening after a report that a person drove through a yard, almost hitting a person who was mowing a yard.
The Parke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a call before 6:00 p.m. about a possibly drunk person driving through a yard in Montezuma, near the Fish and Game Club.
When deputies arrived, they said they found Carl Pugh parked in the yard between two trees. They arrested Pugh for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, as well as public intoxication.
Related Content
- Police: Suspected drunk driver arrested after almost hitting person mowing yard
- Trooper hit by drunk driver
- Suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam
- Crews mow overgrown grass at Bethesda Cemetery
- Daviess Firefighter remembered after being killed by alleged drunk driver
- Drunk driving impacts more than just the driver's life
- Fire at Sullivan lumber yard
- Crews mow grass at dangerous Vigo County roundabout
- Police arrest man suspected of Bloomingdale burglary
- Vigo County cracks down on overgrown yards
Scroll for more content...