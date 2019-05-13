Clear

Police: Suspected drunk driver arrested after almost hitting person mowing yard

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a man late last week after a report he almost hit a person mowing a yard.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Deputies in Parke County arrested a man Friday evening after a report that a person drove through a yard, almost hitting a person who was mowing a yard.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a call before 6:00 p.m. about a possibly drunk person driving through a yard in Montezuma, near the Fish and Game Club.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Carl Pugh parked in the yard between two trees. They arrested Pugh for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, as well as public intoxication.

