Police: Suspect detained in Indianapolis quadruple slaying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the disappearance of a baby girl from the scene of a quadruple slaying was taken into custody Sunday, Indianapolis Police said.

The Indianapolis Police Department and SWAT team were called to a home at around 2 p.m. where it was reported that Malik Halfacre, 25, was inside. Authorities launched a search for him on Saturday after he fled a home where the three adults and a child were found dead and a 6-month-old baby girl was reported missing.

The infant, identified as Malia Halfacre, was later found unharmed.

Police spokeswoman Genae Cook said authorities tried for several hours to get Malik Halfacre to come outside of the home on Sunday afternoon. Officers eventually used tear gas and entered. The suspect was found in the attic and was taken into custody, Cook said.

Officials did not immediately say whether he had been charged with any crimes or if he was suspected in connection with the slayings.

The initial investigation began after a woman was found shot in the back at around 8:15 p.m. and taken to the hospital, the Indianapolis Star reported. Police said the woman directed them to the home where the four people were discovered dead inside.

It's unclear how the four died. Police said Saturday that the deaths appeared to stem from domestic conflict, though they have provided no details.

Malia Halfacre was reported missing from the scene and a police advisory at the time said she may have been in the company of an adult male and riding in a black Chevy Impala. Sunday morning, police said the baby had been located “unharmed,” though no details were given about where she was found.

Police have not confirmed the relationship of the baby girl to Malik Halfacre. They also haven't released the ages and identities of those found dead.

Court records show Malik Halfacre has been convicted previously for carrying a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm at another person, the Indianapolis Star reported.

In a statement, Indianapolis Mayor Joseph Hogsett cited the deaths and other recent violence in the city.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen far too many tragedies occur when the proliferation of guns has collided with interpersonal conflict,” he said. “These challenges are not just threats to our public safety, but the well-being of our community.