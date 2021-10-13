"...we're here trying to bring justice for the family." Police Still Searching for Eva Hale 25 Years Later

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- After almost 25 years, the community of Greene County is still wondering what happened to Eva Hale.

On October 15th, 1996, Hale was reported missing. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were startling. Hale had been decorating the graves of several family members at the Marco Cemetery. At the time, investigators found her car and purse nearby. Since then, little has been known about where Eva Hale is.

With the anniversary of her disappearance approaching, Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police says they still receive tips about this case. Ames said there has been a tip as recent as two months ago.

"The Bloomington Post received some information," Ames said. "And that detective continues to follow up on that."

Since this is still an ongoing investigation, Ames was not able to share exact issues on the case. Still, Ames said the police department is open to any tips on Hale's disappearance.

"We'll continue to follow-up on every tip that we receive," he said. "Granted, this was a crime that happened 25 years ago, but there's someone out there that's guilty that needs to pay for the crime and the family needs to have closure for themselves.

Ames said an investigator has kept in contact with Hale's family. He said the family would like to lay Hale to rest at a gravesite they have for her. Ames said investigators are confident that there are still people alive with information.

"We still believe that there are people out there in the community that know what happened that day," he said. "And we're just hoping over time people have matured, they get a guilty conscience and it's time for them to get that off their conscience."

The closure of this case would also be a big relief for those in Greene County.

Hale was just one of several women who disappeared from the community at the same time. Ames said the closing of this case would mean a great deal to the community and Hale's family.

"It would be very big for the community," he said. "Number one that they know that we are still actively investigating this crime that did occur on that day. And then we're here trying to bring justice for the family."

If you have any information on Eva Hale's disappearance, please contact the Indiana State Police.