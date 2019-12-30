Police: Sleepy Terre Haute driver falls asleep behind the wheel, hits a parked car and then flees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man fell asleep behind the wheel and caused a crash.
It happened just before 8:30 Monday morning at 14th 1/2 and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Ronald Decker fell asleep and crashed into a parked car. After that, he allegedly took off running.
Police said they found him at his mom's house.
Decker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and then cited for leaving the scene of a crash.
