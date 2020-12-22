Police Seeking Public Assistance in the Location of Greene County Shooting Suspect

Greene County - Tuesday, at approximately 12:00 PM, the Greene County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting of a gunshot victim at 13775 North Ivan Court, Solsberry, Indiana, located in rural eastern Greene County. Indiana

State Police along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and located the victim. The victim was provided immediate medical care and was transported to a local hospital.



Steven Taylor, II Steven Taylor, II



Preliminary investigation revealed that Steven Taylor, II and his father were involved in an altercation inside the residence, which resulted in the father being shot.



The Indiana State Police along with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are currently attempting to locate Steven Taylor, II for questioning.

Taylor was last seen wearing a green shirt with khaki pants. If you have any information regarding his location, please call 911 immediately. Please do not approach the suspect, as he is considered armed and dangerous.