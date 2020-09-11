Police: No credible evidence reported Clay City abduction actually happened

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local police chief says there's no credible evidence a reported abduction actually happened.

The Clay City police chief gave us the update on Friday.

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about a girl who said someone snatched her in her front yard, put her in a truck, and drove away.

She said she pulled the emergency trunk release to get away.

We talked with her parents who were emotional and said the situation was scary.

The police department is still using this time to remind people to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.