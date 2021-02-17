Police Merit Commission rule against further action for one THPD Sargent

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Dozens of people spoke out for and against Sargent Brad Newman at the Merit Commission meeting Wednesday.

Many said a post he made on Facebook was racist and promotes genocide, but the Merit Commission said action already taken against him is enough.

In January Sargent Newman was suspended briefly after a post he made on Facebook that said in part, "we ought to nuke China. This virus wasn't an accident."

Wednesday afternoon the Terre Haute Police Merit Commission held a public meeting to hear from the community about Sargent Newman.

Afterward, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen explained legally, the commission couldn't do anything.

Those who support Newman said it was a good decision.

"To ask the merit board to go against the procedure in a case like this is not right and it could potentially be unlawful," Emily Donohue, a Terre Haute resident who spoke for Newman said. "And in saying that, you know, I think that his post was not a good post."

Others said they are upset but will continue speaking out.

"I'm disappointed right now. We're going to continue shedding light on these injustices. Now, we may not be able to do much more with Brad Newman right now, but we also will be keeping an eye on how Brad Newman acts in the future," Domonique Morefield, an organizer with the Terre Haute Reform Movement said.

The discipline Newman received was a 6-day suspension from the department. plus, 6 months of supervision on the force. They said that supervision is set to last into July.

Again, this is all action that the Terre Haute Police Department decided and the Merit Commission ruled in favor of Wednesday night.