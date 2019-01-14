Police: Man opens fire inside Indiana bingo hall, 1 injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man opened fire inside a crowded Veterans of Foreign Wars post during a bingo game in Indiana, wounding one person before being tackled by patrons.
Evansville Police Sgt. Mark Saltzman says hundreds of people were playing bingo during the Sunday evening shooting. Saltzman says the alleged gunman was quickly taken into custody.
Saltzman says the suspect and the person who was shot had a long-running personal dispute. The victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witness Murray Wilson Jr. tells the Evansville Courier & Press that he and several other people tackled the gunman and held him until officers arrived. Wilson says he’d been playing bingo with his sister when they heard a loud “bang noise.”
Wilson says: “It’s crazy knowing we were all close to being killed.”
