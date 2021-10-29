Police: Man leads officers on a chase in Vermillion County, hitting speeds of 120 mph - ends in crash with a patrol car

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said an Illinois man is behind bars following a high-speed chase in Vermillion County.

It started around 1:00 Thursday afternoon at State Road 63 and County Road 1250 South.

Indiana State Police says a trooper saw a vehicle going around 96 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Police said the driver, later identified as Caleb Trotter, 21, from Champaign, refused to pull over.

During the chase, Trotter allegedly hit speeds of 120 mph.

Police were able to get ahead of Trotter and place stop sticks in the road, causing his front two tires to go flat. Police said he continued with the flat tires, only stopping when he crashed into a Vermillion County Deputy's patrol car.

Trotter allegedly tried to run from the crashed vehicle. Police were able to catch him, placing him under arrest.

He was charged with: