Police: Man involved in a two-state chase on I-70 killed himself following Clark County crash

VIGO/CLARK COUNTY (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Monday night police chase that left an attempted murder suspect dead.

Illinois State Police says they learned about a chase heading their direction on Interstate 70 from Vigo County.

Police say 32-year-old Brandon Shockley, of Indianapolis, was the person police were chasing. Shockley was wanted for attempted homicide - and was reportedly armed.

Police use stop sticks near the Indiana/Illinois state line. That caused Shockley to get a flat tire, and him ultimately leaving the road into a ditch around mile marker 153 in Clark County.

Illinois State Police reports officers from Indiana gave verbal commands to Shockley. That is when the police report a gunshot was fired from inside his car.

Illinois State Police says a Vigo County deputy and a West Terre Haute police officer fired their weapons at Shockley's car.

When police got to his car, they found him dead in the driver's seat with a gun.

On Tuesday, an autopsy ruled Shockley's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Officials say he was not hit by any of the shots officers fired.

Illinois State Police says the investigation is ongoing.